Videoiden editointiin käytettävä YouTube Create -sovellus nyt ladattavissa Suomessa

📣 the YouTube Create beta is now available in 13 more regions!



creators in 🇦🇷 Argentina, 🇦🇺 Australia, 🇧🇷 Brazil, 🇨🇦 Canada, & others can download here: https://t.co/1fkleFVFnZ



🛠️ subscribe for updates when we add features & expand to more countries: https://t.co/TnLE9SyHa5 https://t.co/AGmismM37A