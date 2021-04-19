OnePlus korjasi OnePlus 7 ja 7T -puhelinten Androidia, edelleen AOD-pettymys

Muun muassa AOD:n (always on display) poistamisesta kritisoitu päivitys katkaistiin hetkellisesti bugien takia. Nyt julkaistu hotfix tuo paljon korjauksia OxygenOS 11.0.0.2-versioon, mutta AOD loistaa edelleen poissaolollaan.
Kokoa päivityksellä voi olla jopa 2 gigatavua mikäli et kerennyt päivittää laitetta Android 11 / OxygenOS 11 -versioon viime kuun puolella. Mikäli teit jo päivityksen, niin saat korjauspäivityksen jonka koko on vain n. 200 megatavua.
Päivitys julkaistaan porrastetusti, joten saatat joutua odottamaan jotain päiviä ennen kuin se saapuu laitteeseesi.
Tässä päivityksen muutosloki:
- System
- Update to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03
- Updated GMS package to 2021.01
- Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade
Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
- Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
- Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the
- button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
- Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the
- phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on
- automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)
Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
