Fitbit-sovellus saa uuden ulkonäön syksyn aikana

Pssst... something big is heading your way! 👀



The Fitbit app is getting a refresh this fall with 3 all-new tabs:

📊 Today: View top stats and goals at a glance

🧘 Coach: Explore curated fitness content

🥇 You: Track daily achievements



Sprint to our blog: https://t.co/S6yJCHOuJB pic.twitter.com/zq3syqkxLj