Android Pie -päivitys tulossa Nokian puhelimiin – Katso koska sinun mallisi saa sen

Revealing our Android Pie update roadmap! We were the fastest in deploying Android Oreo 🍪 8.0 and 8.1 portfolio wide, with Android Pie 🥧 we are committed to be even faster. You can also take a peek into the kitchen here: https://t.co/NlWbss4q3P #nokiamobile #android #androidone pic.twitter.com/lrJADwJOxO